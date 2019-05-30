County Championship: Derbyshire beat Leicestershire for second win of season

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece took 3-47 to go with his 2-31 in the first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road (day four): Derbyshire 139 & 214: Madsen 51; Abbas 3-58 Leicestershire 120 & 168: Azad 44; Rampaul 3-38, Reece 3-47 Derbyshire (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 65 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire secured their second victory of the County Championship season as they beat Leicestershire by 65 runs.

The hosts, who resumed on 110-4 and needing another 124 for victory, were dismissed for 168 at Grace Road.

Any Leicestershire hopes of a second win of the summer were extinguished when they lost Dieter Klein and Lewis Hill in the space of eight balls.

Ravi Rampaul finished with 3-38 and Luis Reece 3-47 as Derbyshire wrapped up victory inside 90 minutes.