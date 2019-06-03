Mitchell Marsh: Glamorgan sign Australian all-rounder for T20 Blast

Brothers Shaun and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia win the 2018 Ashes

Glamorgan have signed Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as their extra overseas player for most of the T20 Blast campaign.

Marsh, 27, is expected to be available at the end of July after an Australia 'A' fixture.

He joins his brother Shaun, who is due back after the World Cup.

"He comes with a huge reputation and we've been looking to get him for a while," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"I'm sure his brother will have told him plenty of good stuff about playing for Glamorgan."

Mitchell Marsh has played in 31 Tests and 11 T20 internationals, as well as 53 one-day international appearances.

"We were looking for a dual-threat player, someone who can bowl and bat in different positions," Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

"He bowls very good seamers and is a clean striker of the ball, he could bat high in the order or a bit lower down and give us some impetus in the middle."

Marsh will miss the start of the tournament with Glamorgan saying he will join shortly after the competition begins.

The Welsh county have to wait on the Australia versus Australia 'A' fixture in Southampton between 23 and 26 July, which clashes with the second week of the T20 campaign.

They could extend the stay of current overseas player Marnus Labuschagne to cover until Marsh's arrival, if he is not involved in the Australian Ashes trial match.

"Shaun has told me a lot about the club," said Mitchell Marsh.

"There's a lot of talent at the club and they've done well over the last few years in the competition so we'll be looking to reach the knockout stages again and hopefully claim some silverware."

Glamorgan begin their T20 campaign against Somerset in Cardiff on 18 July before travelling to face Gloucestershire in Cheltenham the following day.

Marsh would miss the matches against Surrey on 25 July and the home game against Middlesex a day later if he was involved in the Australia game.