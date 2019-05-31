Will Tavare: Gloucestershire batsman announces retirement

Will Tavare's uncle Chris played 31 Tests for England in the 1980s

Gloucestershire batsman Will Tavare will retire at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old scored a century on his Championship debut in 2014 but has not played a first-class match for almost two years or a List A game since 2015.

He has scored just one half-century in nine innings for Gloucestershire's second XI in all formats this season.

"I've been brought up with so many of my team-mates and I will miss that changing room more than anything in the world" said Tavare.