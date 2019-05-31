West Indies thrash Pakistan in Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge

Media playback is not supported on this device Bat, face, stumps - watch Fakhar's unusual dismissal

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Trent Bridge Pakistan 105 all out (21.4 overs): Fakhar 22, Babar 22, Thomas 4-27, Holder 3-42 West Indies 108-3 (13.4 overs): Gayle 50, Pooran 34*, Amir 3-26 West Indies won by seven wickets Scorecard.; Table; Schedule

West Indies produced a blistering bowling display to crush Pakistan by seven wickets and begin their World Cup campaign with an emphatic victory at Trent Bridge.

The two-time champions bowled Pakistan out for just 105 in 21.4 overs - their second lowest total in World Cup history.

All 10 wickets fell to seam with the West Indies bowlers quick and hostile in front of a crowd vociferously in support of Pakistan in Nottingham.

Oshane Thomas took 4-27, captain Jason Holder 3-42 and Andre Russell a brilliant 2-4 in three overs as only two Pakistan batsmen passed 20.

Chris Gayle smashed 50 from 34 balls with six sixes to give West Indies' chase a quick start and, despite three wickets for Mohammad Amir, the win was sealed with 36.1 overs remaining when Nicholas Pooran smashed a huge six.

The bowling performance only strengthens the view that West Indies could be serious contenders to win their first 50-over World Cup since 1979, while it is a miserable start for Pakistan who won the Champions Trophy in England just two years ago.

Windies make ferocious start

West Indies are ranked eighth in the world in 50-over cricket and were grateful to rain for their qualification at the expense of Scotland in March 2018.

In recent years, it is their big-hitting batting which has caught the eye but here it was quick bowling reminiscent of West Indies sides of old that set pulses racing.

They repeatedly banged the ball in short and the Pakistan batsmen had no answer, with six wickets falling to short balls.

All-rounder Russell - one of West Indies star players who has returned to the team for this World Cup - was introduced early and bowled almost exclusively quick, short deliveries.

He dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman with a brutal delivery that hit the batsman's grille and rebounded onto the stumps, and soon after had Haris Sohail caught behind when the batsman top-edged another bouncer.

Russell's spell inspired the remaining bowlers to follow a similar method and Oshane Thomas had Babar Azam, who looked Pakistan's best batsman in scoring 22, caught behind off another fast delivery.

That made the score 62-4 and Thomas and Holder took the remaining six wickets with only another 43 runs added to the total.

The only truly full delivery which claimed a wicket was the final one with Thomas clattering into Wahab Riaz's stumps to complete the rout.

Pakistan fall flat in front of 'home' crowd

The batting performance was even more disappointing from a Pakistan perspective given the large amount of support they received at Trent Bridge.

When the ball was hit by Pakistan batsmen it was roared to the boundary as the supporters chanted, blew horns, banged drums and waved flags.

The Pakistan batsmen seemed not to learn after repeated mistakes against the short ball but their fans still celebrated wildly when number 10 Wahab hit a six to take their total beyond 100.

Spread amongst the Pakistan supporters were pockets of West Indies fans, who sprung up in support of their team when a Pakistan wicket fell. They also urged on Russell during his hostile spell with one voice among a sea of Pakistan shirts shouting: "yes Dre Russ! Shake him up".

Amir's name was chanted loudly during the West Indies chase after he gave his side slim hope but the majority of the near-capacity crowd - which was refunded in full if they entered after 10:30 BST following issues at the ticket collection points - was left disappointed with the result.

Despite less than 40 overs being bowled, the game was played against a backdrop of noise, excitement and colourful costumes.

The only potential negative for West Indies was the back injury Gayle looked to have sustained while batting, and Russell also received treatment at one stage.

Holder's side's next game is against Australia on Thursday while Pakistan play England on Monday, again at Trent Bridge.