County Championship: Glamorgan bowlers dominate Northants

Marchant De Lange made his international Twenty20 debut for South Africa in 2012

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Northampton (day one) Northants 209: Rossington 77; De Lange 4-64, Hogan 3-39 Glamorgan 5-0 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Northants (1 pt) by 204 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan made the most of bowling first on a green-tinged pitch at Northampton with the home side struggling to 209 all out.

Glamorgan reached five for no wicket in a brief evening session.

Northants succumbed cheaply as Michael Hogan (3-39) and Marchant de Lange (4-64) led a lively seam attack.

Adam Rossington's 77 was the only substantial contribution as he led a partial recovery from 61-5, putting on 86 with Josh Cobb (31).

The top order succumbed fairly tamely, with some smart Glamorgan slip catching aiding their bowlers.

With Timm van der Gugten (2-33) backing up Hogan and de Lange, David Lloyd's decision to insert Northants looked the correct one.

The evening session was curtailed by rain and bad light, with 31 overs lost in murky conditions, saving Glamorgan's openers from a tricky session.