Robert Croft: Glamorgan exit was tough, says former head coach

Robert Croft played in 21 Test matches for England and 50 One Day internationals

Ex-Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft says his departure from the county has been like "losing a family member".

Croft, 49, had been with the county since 1989 as a player, assistant coach and was appointed head coach in 2016.

But he paid the price for a poor 2018 season in which Glamorgan finished bottom of the County Championship and failed to qualify for the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

"I feel a bit disappointed but these things happen," he said.

"I thought we were trying to do something special for Glamorgan's future with Welsh youngsters.

"Glamorgan also had financial constraints, so it was a bit of a perfect storm as they say.

"I don't want to build it up too much but it's like losing a member of your family. I have to have a bit of a grieving process.

Robert Croft played in Glamorgan's County Championship winning side in 1997

"Good luck to Glamorgan in the future and I hope the lads in the squad will have plenty of good times like I've had."

The former England spinner parted company with Glamorgan after an independent review into their campaign, with former team-mate Matthew Maynard placed in interim charge for the 2019 season.

Croft said he had endured a difficult six months following his departure from Glamorgan and was out of work until recently.

"Over the years I was always busy and I had a routine," Croft added.

"It was hard but I'm lucky I've got a strong and special family. Me and my family have to look to the future now.

"I've just started a new job with a company from Brighton and I hope to have a successful time with them.

Speaking on BBC Radio Cymru's Welsh language programme Dewi Llwyd ar Fore Sul (Dewi Llwyd on Sunday Morning), Croft said he was unsure whether he will return to cricket in the future.

"I have to have some time away from it to look back at what was good and if I want to go back into cricket," Croft said.