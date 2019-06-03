County Championship: Somerset's George Bartlett hits 137 against Surrey

George Bartlett hit 19 fours and one six in his innings of 137

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Guildford (day one) Somerset 344: Bartlett 137; Morkel 4-64 Surrey 0-0 Surrey (3 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 341 runs Scorecard

A career-best 137 from George Bartlett helped Somerset recover from a top-order collapse on day one of their match against Surrey at Guildford.

The 21-year-old came to the crease with his side wobbling on 35-3, but batted for more than four hours to bring up his third first-class hundred.

Tom Banton (44), Steve Davies (41) and Craig Overton (40) provided support.

But Bartlett's wicket saw Somerset stutter from 298-5 to 344 all out before Surrey saw out two overs.

It was a disappointing final hour for the visitors, who went into the match seven points behind Division One leaders Hampshire with a game in hand.

However, they are still likely to be pleased with their first-innings total after opener Azhar Ali withdrew with a throat infection and Lewis Gregory missed out through injury.

When Marcus Trescothick, Tom Abell and James Hildreth all went early, Bartlett shared stands of 95 with both fellow youngster Banton and wicketkeeper Davies and 73 with Overton.

Surrey's South African paceman Morne Morkel eventually enticed Bartlett to nick behind and then cleaned up the tail to finish with 4-64.

Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman saw out a maiden apiece before stumps to make sure the opening day ended just about even.