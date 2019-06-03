County Championship: Warwickshire score 181-3 in 93 overs against Notts

Nottinghamshire seamer Luke Fletcher conceded just 25 runs from 20 overs

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Warwickshire 181-3: Sibley 81*; Fletcher 1-25 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 0 pts, Nottinghamshire 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire opener Dom Sibley batted through a turgid opening day at Edgbaston as his side crawled to 181-3 against Nottinghamshire.

Sibley was unbeaten at the close on 81, with the Bears scoring at less than two runs per over - increasing their total by just 39 in the afternoon session.

Sam Hain took almost two and a half hours over his innings of 23 as he and Sibley added 57 for the third wicket.

Steven Mullaney and Luke Fletcher went for just 47 runs in 37 overs combined.

England paceman Stuart Broad was also highly economical, taking 1-33 in 18 overs.

After electing to bat at Edgbaston, Warwickshire's initial progress was steady rather than protracted, Will Rhodes hitting three boundaries in his 15 before slicing Fletcher to second slip.

His was the only wicket to fall in the morning session as Sibley and Rob Yates (24) added 49, but the latter lost his off stump to Broad soon after lunch.

The rate of scoring slowed to a virtual standstill, with Sibley taking more than four hours to reach his half-century and Hain gleaning just a single from his first 55 balls.

The pair were eventually parted when Hain was sent back by his partner and run out by Chris Nash, but Adam Hose (17 not out) kept Sibley company until stumps.

Bears captain Jeetan Patel told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"The guys who have batted say it's not an easy wicket. In the middle session Nottinghamshire bowled extremely well and they couldn't get it off the block. So, for them to bat the way they did and get to 181-3, sets up an interesting morning.

"What the guys - Sibley, Rhodes, Yates, Hain and Hose - did was proper batting. It was proper Test match-type cricket.

"We want those guys to experience that sort of cricket because, going forward, we want them to go on be playing for England, but they have got to earn the right to do so."

Notts captain Steven Mullaney told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It's probably evenly-poised. I've never seen a middle session like that, where only 39 runs were scored in just 35 overs. It was pretty extraordinary but credit to Sibley. He dug in.

"If we keep bowling the way we are we are going to get a bagful of wickets at some point. We have to keep persisting with it because we are doing a lot of good things

"It's a slow wicket, so it is hard to score on but at the same time if you bowl a half-volley it still goes for four and I don't think we bowled many of them."