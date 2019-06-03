County Championship: Durham collapse as Ravi Rampaul wickets put Derbys on top

Ravi Rampaul starred or Derbyshire with four wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one) Durham 254-8: Burnham 67, Lees 63; Rampaul 4-56 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Durham 2 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Scorecard

Derbyshire took four wickets late on day one to reduce Durham from 226-4 to 254-8 at the close.

Ravi Rampaul (4-56) was the pick of the Derbyshire bowlers but it was Matthew Critchley's dismissal of Liam Trevaskis (40) that triggered Durham's collapse.

Rampaul soon followed that by trapping Jack Burnham lbw for 67 and there was still time for the visitors to claim two more wickets before stumps.

Earlier Durham had made a strong start thanks to 63 from opener Alex Lees.