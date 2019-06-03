County Championship: Liam Livingstone hits first century for Lancashire since 2017

Liam Livingstone made a century for Lancashire for the first time since scoring 215 in August 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Aigburth, Liverpool (day one) Lancashire 347-7: Livingstone 114, Croft 51 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Lancashire 3 pts, Leicestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone scored his first hundred for the county since August 2017 to help them recover against Leicestershire in Liverpool.

After coming in with Lancs in trouble on on 55-3 at Aigburth, the England T20 international scored 114 off 171 balls as Lancashire closed on 347-7.

Livingstone put on 136 for the sixth wicket with Steven Croft who made 51.

But it was a bad day for England opener Keaton Jennings who was run out for nought in the first over of the game.

Jennings poked the day's third ball to short leg, stepped out of his crease and Hasan Azad removed him with a smart direct hit.

Livingstone, who did not manage a half-century in 16 innings for his county side last season and stepped down as captain at the end of the campaign.

But, following his spell in the IPL, the right-hander looked back to his attacking best, hitting 14 fours and two sixes, before skying Neil Dexter to Mark Cosgrove shortly after tea.

Croft went soon after before Josh Bohannon (41 not out) and Tom Bailey (29 not out) guided Lancashire through more than 18 overs to the close.

Lancs all-rounder Liam Livingstone told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I've worked quite hard over the last couple of weeks to get back into a red-ball rhythm because I've spent a lot of time playing white ball cricket.

"I've been beating myself up about why I can't bat for a long time and be nice and patient but it doesn't just come back that easily.

"Dane Vilas and I said whatever we do we need to commit to it whether we were trying to attack or being defensive. That was the way to go on that wicket and thankfully we've got a decent score and we've still got batters in."

Leicestershire's debutant wicketkeeper Harry Swindells told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Being a Leicester lad making my debut is all I've dreamt of so it was a very proud moment for me and my family and a day I'll remember for the rest of my life.

"There is a big build up and you think about a lot of stuff beforehand but when you get out there it's just another game.

"We expected the wicket to do a bit more than it did but we battled for 96 overs in the sun and the pitch is already deteriorating so we have to rock and roll them early on and then bat big."