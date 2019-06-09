All-time India ODI XI - pick your best ever team, before India v Pakistan

India v Pakistan, ICC World Cup Venue: Old Trafford. Date: Sunday, 16 June Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

They've won the World Cup twice, and may do it again in 2019.

But who are the best one-day international cricketers to represent India since they played their first match in the format against England in Leeds in 1974?

Can you find a place for all of the star batsmen? Who leads your bowling attack?

In the build-up to their huge match against Pakistan on Sunday, 16 June, pick your team and share it on social media.

The results will be announced on a special edition of The Doosra podcast.

* Statistics correct as of 8 June, 2019