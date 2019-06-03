England women's squad

From the section

Player Born Bat/bowl Heather Knight * (captain) Rochdale, 26/12/1990 RHB OB Tammy Beaumont * Dover, 11/03/1991 RHB WK Katherine Brunt * Barnsley, 02/07/1985 RHB RFM Kate Cross * Manchester, 03/11/1991 RHB RMF Alice Davidson-Richards ** Tunbridge Wells, 29/05/1994 RHB RFM Freya Davies * Chichester, 27/10/1995 RHB RFM Sophia Dunkley Lambeth, 16/07/1998 RHB LB Sophie Ecclestone * Chester, 06/05/1999 RHB SLA Georgia Elwiss * Wolverhampton, 31/05/1991 RHB RMF Natasha Farrant 29/05/1996 LHB LM Katie George ** Haywards Heath, 07/04/1999 LHB LFM Kirstie Gordon Huntly, Scotland, 20/10/1997 RHB SLA Jenny Gunn * Nottingham, 09/05/1986 RHB RMF Alex Hartley * Blackburn, 26/09/1993 RHB SLA Amy Jones * Sutton Coldfield, 13/06/1993 RHB WK Beth Langston Harold Wood, 06/09/1992 RHB RM Laura Marsh * Pembury, 05/12/1986 RHB OB Natalie Sciver * Tokyo, Japan, 20/08/1992 RHB RM Anya Shrubsole * Bath, 07/12/1991 RHB RFM Bryony Smith ** Sutton, 12/12/1997 RHB Linsey Smith ** Hillingdon, 10/03/1995 LHB SLA Sarah Taylor * Whitechapel, 20/05/1989 RHB WK Fran Wilson * Farnham, 07/11/1991 RHB OB Lauren Winfield * York, 16/08/1990 RHB WK Danielle Wyatt * Stoke-on-Trent, 22/04/1991 RHB OB

* player is centrally contracted to the England & Wales Cricket Board for 2019

** player holds a rookie contract