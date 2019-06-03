Women's Ashes: Tayla Vlaeminck named in Australia squad

Vlaeminck was part of Australia's World T20-winning squad in November, although she only played in one group game

Women's Ashes: England v Australia Venues: Leicester, Canterbury, Taunton, Chelmsford, Hove, Bristol Dates: 2-31 July Coverage: In-play highlights clips, ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and live text commentary on all games on the BBC Sport website & app (some games also on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra) - full schedule

Rookie pace bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been named in Australia's 14-strong squad for the Women's Ashes series which begins in England next month.

Vlaeminck, 20, made her international debut in October but has not played since December because of a partial anterior cruciate knee ligament tear.

Left-handed opener Nicole Bolton returns after missing the recent series with New Zealand for personal reasons.

The multi-format, points-based series begins in Leicester on 2 July.

Australia currently hold the trophy after winning it in England in 2015, and retaining it by drawing the series down under in 2017.

Captain Meg Lanning - who missed the 2017 series after having shoulder surgery - leads the touring party.

Despite only naming 14 players for the series - which comprises three one-day internationals, a four-day Test and three Twenty20 internationals - the tourists will have plenty of depth to call upon, as a 13-strong Australia A squad will be touring England at the same time.

Among the A squad is all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who like Vlaeminck has been on the comeback trail after injury, as well as seamer Tahlia McGrath and leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington who played in the 2017 Test.

"Tayla was under an injury cloud but she's back bowling and has had a terrific off-season up in Brisbane, so we're really excited to see what she can do in English conditions," said national selector Shawn Flegler.

"Sophie has been doing everything she could do prove her fitness having had a shoulder reconstruction back in February, but she still needs a bit more time to make sure she's 100% so she'll travel with the Australia A side."

Before the Ashes, England face West Indies in three ODIs and three T20 internationals, beginning on Thursday.

Australia squad for Women's Ashes: Meg Lanning (capt), Rachael Haynes (vice-capt), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Australia A squad for England tour: Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Josie Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

