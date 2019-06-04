Cricket World Cup: England's Roy and Archer fined after Pakistan loss

Media playback is not supported on this device Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat England by 14 runs

England's Jason Roy and Jofra Archer have been fined 15% of their match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for behaviour during Monday's Cricket World Cup defeat by Pakistan.

Batsman Roy made an "audible obscenity" in the 14th over of Pakistan's innings after a misfield by England.

Archer, who took 0-79, showed "obvious dissent" to the umpire after delivering a wide in the 27th over.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was fined 20% for a slow over rate.

His team-mates were each fined 10% for the breach as "Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration", the ICC said.

Both Roy and Archer have received one demerit point each, which can lead to a ban if a player gets four within 24 months.