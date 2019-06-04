County Championship: Somerset take five Surrey wickets on rain-hit day

Ben Foakes is averaging 33.50 with the bat for Surrey this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Guildford (day two) Somerset 344: Bartlett 137; Morkel 4-64 Surrey 188-5: Foakes 57; C Overton 2-26 Surrey (3 pts) trail Somerset (4 pts) by 156 runs Scorecard

Surrey were left facing a first-innings deficit against Somerset following a rain-hit second day at Guildford.

More than 40 overs were lost as Surrey closed on 188-5, 156 behind Somerset.

Surrey had been 38-3, but England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' 57 steadied things, before rain arrived shortly after lunch with the hosts on 123-4.

Play resumed at 17:30 BST when Craig Overton claimed the wicket of Scott Borthwick (36) to leave Somerset just on top against the defending champions.

Overton's twin brother Jamie also took two wickets, removing Foakes, caught behind following a loose drive.

Resuming on 0-0 after seeing out the first day's final two overs, Mark Stoneman, captain Rory Burns and South Africa batsman Dean Elgar all went cheaply in the first hour.

Foakes counter-attacked and hit 10 fours in his 70-ball knock, but once again failed to go on and get a big score.

The 26-year-old, who will be looking to add to five Test caps against Australia later this summer, has made 268 runs in nine first-class innings in 2019 with a top score of 69.

When Borthwick was out to an excellent diving catch by Steven Davies, Ryan Patel (40 not out) and Will Jacks saw out the final 10 overs without further damage.

Surrey batsman Ben Foakes told BBC Radio London:

"It's the sort of pitch where there is still something in it for the bowlers, although with the fast outfield here you are always in the game too as a batsman.

"It was one of those situations where I never really felt in, but you just have to apply yourself as best as you can.

"The guys did well in that last little session, and losing only one wicket in it was a great effort. Hopefully, both Ryan Patel and Will Jacks can cash in."

Somerset fast bowler Craig Overton:

"The game is still finely balanced, although I would say it is about 60-40 in our favour at the moment.

"There is still a bit in it for the bowlers, but there is a long way to go in the match.

"It was good to have Jamie back in the team as he adds a different dimension to our attack."