County Championship: Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire frustrated by rain

Adam Hose's previous best first-class score was 68 for former club Somerset against Yorkshire in 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Warwickshire 311-7: Sibley 87, Hose 84*; Fletcher 2-43, Mullaney 2-47 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 1 pt, Nottinghamshire 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire's Adam Hose surpassed his best first-class score but rain stalled both sides on day two at Edgbaston.

Hose remains unbeaten on 84 after the hosts closed on 311-7 as downpours put paid to most of the afternoon's play.

Resuming on 181-3 after a slow first day, Warwickshire soon lost opener Dom Sibley, caught at slip for 87.

But despite Hose upping the scoring and Nottinghamshire taking four wickets, a draw looks the likeliest result between Division One's bottom two sides.

Sibley was denied a third County Championship century of the season as he edged Luke Fletcher (2-43) to Notts skipper Steven Mullaney at third slip.

Liam Banks fell lbw to Matt Carter for 27 as Warwickshire reached 291-5 at lunch but heavy rain limited the afternoon session to just seven overs.

Mullaney struck twice in that brief spell, ending Tim Ambrose's 63-run stand with Hose by trapping him lbw to move past 100 first-class wickets for Notts, then removing Henry Brookes for a duck in similar fashion.

But the rain returned and refused to relent and play was called off just before 17:00 BST.

Bears first-team coach Jim Troughton told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"If the weather stays fair and we can get two full days cricket, who knows? We have just got to back ourselves. It's about getting as many runs as quickly as we can to put some pressure on Nottinghamshire.

"It is an experienced and skilful Nottinghamshire bowling attack and our guys have had to work for every single run on this pitch.

"But they have stood up to the pressure and hopefully put us in a position whereby we will have time to bring Jeets into the game and have a real crack at them."

Notts head coach Peter Moores told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It's an old-fashioned game in some ways. Warwickshire have set their stall to try and bat long first innings with a view that the pitch will deteriorate later on.

"We are very happy that we managed to get a couple of quick wickets in that last little session and will come back and try to bowl them out.

"It's a good pitch at the moment and hopefully will stay like that, but might turn more as the game goes on so we have got to be aware of that."