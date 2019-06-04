Cricket World Cup: Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament by injury

Steyn missed South Africa's first two games of the World Cup - the defeats by England and Bangladesh

World Cup, South Africa v India Date: Wednesday, 5 June Venue: Hampshire Bowl Start: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup by a shoulder injury.

Steyn, 35, missed the Proteas' first two games because of the long-standing issue and has failed to recover.

He will be replaced in the squad by left-arm quick Beuran Hendricks.

South Africa, who have lost both of their games so far, play India on Wednesday in Southampton and are already without fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi who has a hamstring injury.

Steyn is South Africa's fifth-highest wicket taker in ODI cricket with 194 wickets in 123 matches but has missed a number of matches in recent years because of shoulder injuries.

He was forced to withdraw from this year's Indian Premier League and had an operation on the same issue in 2016.

Hendricks, 28, only made his ODI debut this year and has taken one wicket in two matches.