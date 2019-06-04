Virat Kohli: Thomas Muller gives India surprise support before Cricket World Cup opener

Wait... what?! Thomas Muller likes cricket?!

Germany may not be your typical cricket-playing nation but one of its most famous footballers says he'll be cheering on India at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

Dressed in an India shirt and holding a cricket bat, World Cup-winner Thomas Muller tweeted a good luck message to India, and in particular their captain Virat Kohli, before they play South Africa in their first game of the tournament.

Bayern Munich forward Muller even said Kohli has been a keen supporter of the Germany football team in the past.

And he isn't the only footballer to tweet Kohli in recent weeks.

Just before the World Cup began last week, England captain Harry Kane posted a selfie with the India captain at Lord's.

Kohli is a big fan of football and even posed alongside Southampton striker Danny Ings with a Saints' shirt last year, although in the past he has said he was a fan of Real Madrid because of Cristiano Ronaldo before the striker joined Juventus.

Who's bigger, though? Kohli or Ronaldo?

Maybe that's a debate for another day...

Kohli and the India team warm up by playing football before their matches