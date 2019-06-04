County Championship: Northants face battle for draw v Glamorgan

Michael Hogan struck two sixes and seven fours in his 47-ball innings of 54

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Northampton (day three) Northants 209: Rossington 77; De Lange 4-64, Hogan 3-39 & 68-0 Curran 48* Glamorgan 547: Root 229, Cullen 63, Hogan 54; Sanderson 4-127 Northants (4 pts) trail Glamorgan (8 pts) by 270 runs Scorecard

Northants face a final-day battle to save the match against Glamorgan, starting on 68-0, 270 runs behind.

But they were helped by rain and bad light taking out most of day three with no play possible after lunch.

Openers Ben Curran (48 not out) and Ricardo Vasconcelos did well to survive 18 overs against the new ball.

Earlier Michael Hogan (54) and Timm van der Gugten (30 not out) smashed 95 in 11.3 overs for Glamorgan's last wicket with some fierce hitting.

Glamorgan fast bowler Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"We had a bit of licence given we had maximum batting points, so Timmy and I went out and had a bit of fun, I don't think they bowled particularly smart to us but I managed to hit a couple out of the middle.

"With the weather, being nearly 340 in front (on first innings) leaves us in a good position to bowl them out without having to bat again, it's nice to contribute with the bat, finally, but there's still a lot of work to do.

"There was still a bit of nibble with the ball, so if we can nick a few off early we might be able to break their backs. It's a lot better (for batting) than day one, but there's still a bit of life in the pitch for us."

Northants captain Alex Wakely told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We started the day right up against it and nothing's really changed even though we got off to a good start with the bat, both batsmen were positive but we know we've got a tough day, we've got to bat all day. We had a good game scrapping last week (against Sussex) and it's going to be the same.

"We were exposed (in the field), we dropped key catches and we were very poor in the field. No excuses, it's one of the worst fielding performances I've seen from us for a long time.

"The game could have been very different if we'd taken those, we could have bowled them out for 150-200 and we'd have had a good game, but now we're chasing it."