All-time Pakistan ODI XI - pick your best ever team, before India v Pakistan

India v Pakistan, ICC World Cup Venue: Old Trafford. Date: Sunday, 16 June Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

From their 'cornered tigers' World Cup success of 1992 to their shock victory over England in this year's tournament, Pakistan have saved some of their best cricket for the 50-over format.

In anticipation of their huge match against India on Sunday, 16 June, BBC Sport is inviting readers to pick their all-time Pakistan ODI XI.

Pick your team and share it on social media.

The results will be announced on a special edition of The Doosra podcast.

Your all-time Pakistan ODI XI Who do you think should be in Pakistan's all-time ODI XI? Choose your side and share it with friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

* Statistics correct as of 9 June, 2019