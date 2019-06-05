County Championship: Jeetan Patel takes 6-16 as Warwickshire rout Notts

Former Somerset batsman Adam Hose's previous best first-class score was 68

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 391-9 dec: Hose 111, Sibley 87; Fletcher 3-65, Mullaney 2-47 Nottinghamshire 97: Patel 6-16, Norwell 2-6 & 116-1 (f/o): Duckett 71* Nottinghamshire (1 pt) trail Warwickshire (4 pts) by 178 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel took 6-16 as Nottinghamshire were skittled for 97 at Edgbaston.

Adam Hose completed his maiden first-class century, making 111 as Warwickshire declared on 391-9 before routing Notts in 44.4 overs.

Steven Mullaney's side lost their last seven wickets for just 28.

Patel took another wicket in the second innings as the visitors ended day three 116-1 following on, still trailing by 178 with Ben Duckett 71 not out.

Hose resumed unbeaten on 84 with his side 311-7 and Patel (23) and Liam Norwell (34 not out) kept him company as he reached three figures for the first time.

Hose was the last man out for the Bears with Luke Fletcher taking 3-65 for Notts.

Norwell claimed 2-6 for Warwickshire, bowling eight maidens in his 10 overs and reducing the visitors to 69-3 when he had Chris Nash caught by Patel for 25 - Notts' top score.

Patel then claimed six of the final seven Notts wickets before asking Mullaney's side to bat again.

But Duckett's fine innings in the evening session, along with Chris Nash's 26 not out, has given Notts a chance of saving the game.