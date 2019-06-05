County Championship: Essex avoid follow on against Yorkshire

Yorkshire spinner Dom Bess picked up three wickets on the third day at Headingley

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day three) Yorkshire 390: Lyth 95, Bess 91*; Porter 3-84 Essex 252-9: Westley 77; Bess 3-39 Essex (4 pts) trail Yorkshire (6 pts) by 138 runs Scorecard

Essex managed to avoid following on against Yorkshire meaning a draw is the likeliest result at Headingley.

The visitors were nicely placed at 190-3, in reply to Yorkshire's first-innings 390, but then fell to 213-8.

Essex struggled to score a run either side of tea, with debutant wicketkeeper Will Buttleman making a 37-ball duck.

However, Peter Siddle (39 not out) took Essex past the follow-on target of 241 with a six off Steven Patterson and they closed on 252-9.

With a large chunk of day two lost to rain, Yorkshire are now likely to run out of time to force a final-day victory against the 2017 champions with a lead of just 138.

Essex resumed day three on 18-1 and Yorkshire had to wait most of the morning session to pick up their first wicket when Dom Bess (3-39) pinned Nick Browne lbw.

Tom Westley's 77 and Dan Lawrence's 44 looked set to take Essex to a decent first-innings score. Once Lawrence was removed by Duanne Olivier, Essex lost five wickets for 23.

Jamie Porter's dismissal left Essex nine down and still needing another 18 to avoid the follow on, but Australia bowler Siddle went on the charge to make the game all but safe for his side.