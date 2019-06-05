County Championship: Lancashire make Leicestershire follow on at Aigburth

Lancashire picked up regular wickets on day three

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Aigburth, Liverpool (day three) Lancashire 449: Livingstone 114, Bohannon 98*; Klein 3-89 Leicestershire 288: Klein 87, Cosgrove 70; Gleeson 4-58 & 5-1 (f/o) Leicestershire (2 pts) trail Lancashire (8 pts) by 156 runs Scorecard

Lancashire gave themselves a chance of victory on the final day against Leicestershire after making their opponents follow on at Liverpool.

The Foxes started their first innings on the third morning and were bowled out for 288, 161 behind.

They looked set to concede a bigger deficit at 150-7, but Dieter Klein's 87 helped them to recover.

Leicestershire then had to bat four overs and lost nightwatchman Chris Wright for nought to close on 5-1.

They will resume on Thursday still needing 156 to avoid an innings defeat.