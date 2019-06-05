Cricket World Cup: West Indies are playing 'Calypso cricket' - Justin Langer

West Indies dismantled Pakistan with bouncers in their World Cup opener

West Indies are showing "plenty of signs" of the "Calypso cricket" played by their previous dominant sides, says Australia coach Justin Langer.

Australia face West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday at 10:30 BST.

Both sides won their opening World Cup games - West Indies thrashing Pakistan after bowling them out for just 105 with short-pitched fast bowling, while Australia eased past Afghanistan.

"When I was a kid it was Calypso cricket," said Langer.

"And we're seeing plenty of signs of Calypso cricket."

West Indies won the first two World Cup tournaments, in 1975 and 1979, and also dominated cricket in the 1980s with a squad of superb fast bowlers and destructive batsmen.

"West Indies are running and bowling fast," said Langer.

"They're not necessarily going to be bowling the same spot every ball, but they are going to be exciting to watch. They all try to hit sixes most balls too.

"It's always exciting playing West Indies. When I was growing up they were my heroes."

Australia, who have won five World Cups, came into this tournament on the back of one-day international series wins in India and against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

"We've probably spent four months thinking and playing against spin bowling," said Langer.

"We have to adapt to West Indies no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers.

"They are obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good cricket."

Justin Langer (left) and Aaron Finch are looking to lead Australia to their sixth World Cup title

Australia's Test side were bowled out for just 60 during the 2015 Ashes at Trent Bridge, while England set a men's ODI world record by hitting 481-6 against Australia on the same ground last year.

Captain Aaron Finch said he hoped being in the home changing room for this match would bring a change in fortune.

"Just before we turned up to training a few boys talked about their previous experiences here, which obviously haven't been overly pleasant," he said.

"But we're in the home changing room - a first for everyone, which is nice.

"West Indies a very dangerous side, it's important that you start really well.

"If we're tentative and wait for things to happen, that's when they can dominate you from the start."