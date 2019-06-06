Alex Wakely: Northants captain steps down with immediate effect

Alex Wakely captained Northamptonshire to victory in the T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016

Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely has stepped down.

The 30-year-old was appointed captain of the one-day and T20 sides in 2013 before taking on the County Championship role for the 2015 season.

Adam Rossington will captain the side in the County Championship game at Durham next week, while Josh Cobb will lead the side in the T20 Blast.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to captain Northamptonshire over the past few years," said Wakely.

"But now I feel it's time for someone new to have that honour.

"It's not a decision I've taken lightly. I've deliberated long and hard with family and friends for several weeks."

The batsman led the side in 198 games in all formats and skippered them to T20 Blast success in 2013 and 2016.

They have drawn three and lost two of their five games in Division Two of the County Championship this summer.