County Championship: Somerset beat Surrey by 102 runs to go top of table

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Guildford (day four) Somerset 344 & 153: Hildreth 64; Dunn 5-43 Surrey 231 & 164: Burns 48; Brooks 5-33 Somerset (22 pts) beat Surrey (4 pts) by 102 runs Scorecard

Somerset returned to the top of the County Championship as their seamers ripped through Surrey on the final morning at Guildford.

Jack Brooks starred with 5-33 and Tim Groenewald took 3-29 to bowl out the hosts for 164 in a 102-run victory.

Surrey had begun the day on 99-2, chasing 267, but collapsed to 131-7 including Groenewald uprooting Scott Borthwick's (45) off stump.

Ryan Patel (27) resisted before Somerset wrapped it up before lunch.

Somerset have now won four of their opening five matches and move above Hampshire as they seek the first County Championship title in their 144-year history.

For defending champions Surrey, defeat continued their woeful summer as they still search for a first victory. Rory Burns' side are already 53 points behind the leaders and the chance of back-to-back crowns looks remote.

The game at Woodbridge Road was a terrific advert for county cricket with momentum swinging back and forth several times.

Somerset's batsmen still have not quite fired this season, but their pacemen are putting in match-winning performances.

After Craig Overton took five wickets in the first innings, this time it was 35-year-old pair Brooks and Groenewald who did the damage.

Brooks accounted for nightwatchman Gareth Batty and South Africa batsman Dean Elgar in the same over before snaffling Ben Foakes at slip in his next.

Groenewald replaced Brooks in the attack and bowled Borthwick with his first delivery - a wonderful inswinging yorker.

Once Groenewald had accounted for Will Jacks lbw and Rikki Clarke, caught behind, Craig Overton returned to dismiss Patel and Morne Morkel and finish the game.

It completed a remarkable 90 minutes in which Somerset had taken eight wickets and they now go 15 points clear of Hampshire.