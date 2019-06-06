County Championship: Durham beat Derbyshire by 29 runs in thrilling finish

Chris Rushworth dismissed Matt Critchley to set Durham on their way to a dramatic late win

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four) Durham 293 & 242: Lees 107, Eckersley 52; Rampaul 3-53, Reece 2-17 Derbyshire 268 & 238: Critchley 71; Raine 4-44, Rushworth 3-55 Durham (21 pts) beat Derbyshire (5 pts) by 29 runs Scorecard

Durham beat Derbyshire by just 29 runs claiming the last four wickets in just eight balls to snatch victory.

Derbyshire looked on course to chase 268 as Matt Critchley (71) led the way along with captain Billy Godleman (42).

But they slumped from 234-6 with five overs to go to 238 all out.

Earlier Alex Lees (107 not out) carried his bat to register his first County Championship century in Durham colours as the hosts battled to 242 in their second innings from 160-5 overnight.

It was bottom side Durham's first win of the season after four defeats in the first four matches while fourth-placed Derbyshire missed out on the chance to climb above Sussex to third.

The thrilling finish was made possible thanks to Chris Rushworth (3-55) having Critchley caught in the deep by Liam Trevaskis at 234-7.

Harvey Hosein was then run out by a direct hit at the non-striker's end and Logan van Beek was clean bowled next ball to leave Derbyshire 234-9.

Ben Raine (4-44) then took the last wicket of Tony Palladino in the next over with an inswinging yorker to secure victory.