Phil Salt: Sussex batsman to have surgery on hand injury

Phil Salt has scored two centuries in the County Championship this season

Sussex batsman Phil Salt will have surgery on a hand injury on Thursday.

The 22-year-old split the webbing of his left thumb while fielding on day four of Sussex's County Championship match against Middlesex at Lord's.

Right-hander Salt has scored 376 runs at an average of 41.77 in Division Two so far this season.

The full extent of his injury picked up on Wednesday, and the likely timescale for his return to action, will be assessed following his operation.

Salt was called up as a replacement for Dawid Malan for England's Twenty20 match against Pakistan last month, but did not play.