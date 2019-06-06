Cricket World Cup: Mohammad Shahzad ruled out for Afghanistan with injury

Mohammad Shahzad
Shahzad made his ODI debut against the Netherlands in 2009

Afghanistan opener and wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad is out of the Cricket World Cup with a knee injury.

Shahzad, 31, retired hurt in Afghanistan's warm-up fixture against Pakistan on 24 May but played in his country's opening two World Cup games.

But after aggravating the injury, he has been replaced in the squad by wicketkeeper-batsman Ikram Ali Khil.

Since the 2015 World Cup, Shahzad is his country's second highest one-day international run-scorer with 1,843.

