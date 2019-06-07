England in New Zealand: Two Twenty20s & two Tests scheduled

England have won one and lost one of their opening two matches at their home World Cup

England will contest five Twenty20 internationals and two Tests against New Zealand during a six-week tour in November and December.

The first of the T20s is in Christchurch on 1 November, with games also scheduled for Wellington, Nelson, Napier and Auckland over 10 days.

The first Test starts on 21 November in Mount Maunganui, with the second at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

There will be live commentary on all games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

England start a two-month tour of South Africa on 17 December - featuring four Tests, three one-day internationals and three T20s - while New Zealand travel to Australia for three Tests and three ODIs starting on 12 December.

England tour of New Zealand

October

27 T20 warm-up, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

29 T20 warm-up, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

November

1 1st T20 v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

3 2nd T20 v New Zealand, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

5 3rd T20 v New Zealand, Saxton Oval, Nelson

8 4th T20 v New Zealand, McLean Park, Napier

10 5th T20 v New Zealand, Eden Park, Auckland

12 Two-day warm-up, Cobham Oval, Whangarei

15 Three-day warm-up, Cobham Oval, Whangarei

21 1st Test v New Zealand, Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

29 2nd Test v New Zealand, Seddon Park, Hamilton