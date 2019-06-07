Cricket World Cup: Pakistan v Sri Lanka delayed by rain

The groundstaff deal with the rain in Bristol

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates: 30 May-14 July

Rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bristol.

The square remained covered at the scheduled start time of 10:30 BST, and further rain is expected.

BBC Weather's Lucy Martin told BBC Test Match Special: "It's not looking great. There could be some windows of opportunity for play but there is the potential for thundery downpours."

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one game in the tournament.

Pakistan - beaten by West Indies in their opener - shocked pre-tournament favourites England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Sri Lanka followed up a 10-wicket hammering by New Zealand with a nervous 34-run win over Afghanistan in a rain-affected game.