Ollie Rayner: Kent sign Middlesex spinner on loan

Ollie Rayner has taken 303 first-class wickets at an average of 33.39

Middlesex off-spinner Ollie Rayner has joined Kent on loan for the remainder of the County Championship season.

The 33-year-old has only featured in two Division Two games this year.

"His performances for Middlesex show he is a talented player and will boost our spin bowling options," Kent director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"As a front-line spinner, excellent slip fielder and a useful late-order batsman he will significantly add to our young group of players,"

Rayner, who won the Division One title with Middlesex in 2016, will be available to make his Kent debut in their game against Nottinghamshire at Tunbridge Wells which starts on 17 June.