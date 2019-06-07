James Harris: Middlesex all-rounder breaks thumb against Sussex

James Harris was Middlesex's leading wicket-taker in Division Two last season, claiming 61 victims at an average of 20.54

Middlesex all-rounder James Harris will miss at least two County Championship matches after breaking his right thumb in the four-day game against Sussex.

Harris, 29, was struck on the hand on the final day of the Division Two defeat at Lord's earlier this week.

But, despite being in severe pain, he continued batting and went on to top-score with 80 before he was dismissed.

A subsequent X-ray revealed a fracture but the club are not certain when he will be fit to return.

A Middlesex statement said: "James will miss out on the away trip to Leicestershire and the home fixture against Glamorgan at Radlett.

"The club will continue to monitor James' recovery and will post further injury updates when more is known."