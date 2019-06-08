Cricket World Cup: David Warner 'shaken' as bowler struck on head in Australia practice session
Australia batsman David Warner was left "shaken up" after hitting a net bowler on the head with a powerful drive, captain Aaron Finch said.
His visibly concerned team-mates had to halt their practice session at The Oval while medics treated the bowler - understood to be a local cricketer named Jaykishan Plaha.
He was taken to hospital as a precaution after receiving treatment.
Defending champions Australia face India in a World Cup match on Sunday.
"The net bowler has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure because it was a head injury," International Cricket Council venue manager Michael Gibson told reporters.
"He was conscious and smiling as he was taken off."