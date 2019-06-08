Cricket World Cup: David Warner 'shaken' as bowler struck on head in Australia practice session

Australia players look on as net bowler Jaykishan Plaha is treated at the Oval
Australia's net practice session was halted as the bowler was treated after being struck on the head

Australia batsman David Warner was left "shaken up" after hitting a net bowler on the head with a powerful drive, captain Aaron Finch said.

His visibly concerned team-mates had to halt their practice session at The Oval while medics treated the bowler - understood to be a local cricketer named Jaykishan Plaha.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution after receiving treatment.

Defending champions Australia face India in a World Cup match on Sunday.

"The net bowler has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure because it was a head injury," International Cricket Council venue manager Michael Gibson told reporters.

"He was conscious and smiling as he was taken off."

Top Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC