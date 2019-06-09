England v West Indies: Hosts take unassailable 2-0 lead with victory in Worcester

Anya Shrubsole took two wickets after her run-a-ball 32

Second women's one-day international, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester: England 233-7 (41 overs): Beaumont 61, Sciver 35, Fletcher 3-48 West Indies 87-6 (28 overs): Campbelle 29, Cross 2-4, Shrubsole 2-12 England win by 121 runs (DLS method), lead series 2-0 Scorecard

England opened an unassailable 2-0 lead over West Indies with a 121-run victory in a rain-affected second match of their one-day international series.

Tammy Beaumont (61) and Nat Sciver (35) helped England post 233-7 in 41 overs, the hosts slipping from 110-1 to 179-6 before Anya Shrubsole's rapid 32.

Shrubsole and Kate Cross took two wickets each as West Indies - with a revised target of 209 - made 87-6.

England will look to complete a whitewash at Chelmsford on Thursday.

Sunday's victory earned them two points in the International Cricket Council's Women's Championship and took them to the verge of qualification for the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand.

