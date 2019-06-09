County Championship: Kyle Abbott takes 6-37 as Hampshire bowl out Notts

Former South Africa bowler Kyle Abbott signed a four-year Kolpak deal with Hampshire in 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Welbeck Colliery CC, Nettleworth (day one) Nottinghamshire 162: Mullaney 45; Abbott 6-37 Hampshire 93-2: Weatherley 47*, Rahane 34 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (1 pt) by 69 runs Scorecard

Kyle Abbott took 6-37 as Hampshire skittled Nottinghamshire for 162 before making good progress with the bat on a dominant first day at Welbeck.

The South African paceman, ably supported by James Fuller (2-33) and Keith Barker (2-40), tore through the hosts' fragile order.

Only captain Steven Mullaney offered any genuine resistance with 45.

Hampshire then recovered from the loss of opener Oliver Soames to close on 93-2, just 69 runs behind.

The late wicket of Ajinkya Rahane (34), caught by Mullaney off the bowling of England seamer Jake Ball, will offer Notts some encouragement but Hampshire remain in a healthy position.

Joe Weatherley is unbeaten on 47, while nightwatchman Mason Crane managed to survive 14 deliveries prior to stumps.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to the season, with Hampshire second after three victories from five and winless Nottinghamshire bottom.

Other than the drawn match with Yorkshire, Notts have only managed to post a score of 300 or more on one occasion in the Championship in 2019 - and that was after being dismissed in their first innings against Warwickshire for 97 in their previous game.

Their top-order frailties were again on show against Hampshire, with Ben Duckett (22) and Samit Patel (24) both getting starts but failing to go on to make a significant contribution.

Only four of their batsmen reached double figures and their struggles were further emphasised by Weatherley and Rahane (34), who put on 80 for the visitors' second wicket.