Cricket World Cup: England v West Indies just another game - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer (right) has taken six wickets in three World Cup matches for England

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates: 30 May - 14 July Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website.

England pace bowler Jofra Archer says he is adding no extra significance to their next World Cup game against West Indies in Southampton on Friday.

Archer, 24, was born in Barbados to a British father and played for West Indies Under-19s.

He qualified for England in March and the match against the Windies would be only his seventh one-day international.

"It's just another game of cricket, the same as the last game," Archer told BBC Sport.

"I know them pretty well. I played with a few of them in the under-19s, so it will be good to actually play against them."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England easily beat Bangladesh in Cardiff

Archer was introduced to English cricket by Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan, who was also born in Barbados and has played for England.

It was first thought that he would have to wait until 2022 to play for England, but a change in the England and Wales Cricket Board's regulations on residency and eligibility accelerated his path into international cricket.

By the time he arrived in the England set-up, he had starred in a number of global Twenty20 leagues and he compared the knowledge he has gleaned in franchise cricket to what he knew about his former West Indies peers.

"I'll be able to share some knowledge about the West Indies players, but I do that whenever we play," said Archer.

"It's not just the West Indies. I've got a pretty good knowledge of most of the prominent batters. I guess I'll share some knowledge when we play India and Australia too."

Archer said some of his family will be at the game in Southampton and that he hopes not to receive a hostile reception from the West Indies players.

On Saturday, Archer took 3-29 in England's victory over Bangladesh.

He touched 95mph and the delivery which bowled Soumya Sarkar clipped the top of off stump and flew over the boundary behind wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow without bouncing.

He took 3-27 in England's tournament-opening win over South Africa at The Oval, but was fined for showing dissent to the umpires in the defeat by Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

"I don't think I did anything different than at Trent Bridge," said Archer. "The wickets change. The batters change. Conditions change.

"You know that sometimes you won't have a good day and the good balls might go for boundaries. You just keep a level head and keep bouncing back."