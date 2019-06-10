County Championship: Surrey and Yorkshire suffer wash-out

Groundstaff at Guildford
Surrey have not won any of their past seven Championship games, dating back to the end of last season
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Woodbridge Road, Guildford (day one):
No play possible on Monday because of rain
Scorecard

No play was possible on day one of winless Surrey's County Championship game against Yorkshire at Guildford because of persistent rain.

Umpires Tim Robinson and Jeremy Lloyds took the decision to abandon play for the day shortly after 13:00 BST.

Reigning champions Surrey are sixth in the table after losing to leaders Somerset at Guildford last week.

Yorkshire are third, but will be without all-rounder David Willey, who did not travel for "family reasons".

Find out more

Top Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC