County Championship: Leicestershire and Middlesex rained off

Leicestershire held out to draw with Lancashire in their last match in the County Championship

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): No play possible on Monday because of rain Match scorecard

No play was possible on day one of Leicestershire's County Championship Division Two game against Middlesex at Grace Road because of persistent rain.

Umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and Ulhas Gandhe abandoned play for the day shortly before 16:00 BST.

It was one of four games washed out on Monday in the County Championship.

Leicestershire are seventh in the table, two points above Middlesex with both teams having won just one of their five fixtures this season.