Matt Coles: Essex all-rounder joins Northamptonshire on loan

Matt Coles has had two spells with first club Kent, as well as a season with Hampshire, and moved to Essex last year

Essex all-rounder Matt Coles has joined Northamptonshire on a month's loan.

The 29-year-old will be eligible for Northamptonshire's next four County Championship Division Two games where they are due to face Durham, Leicestershire, Sussex and Lancashire.

Despite playing in the One-Day Cup, Coles has not broken into Essex's County Championship side this season.

"Essex have a strong squad with good depth, and it's been frustrating not playing," he told the Essex website.

"I've been presented with a great opportunity to go to Northamptonshire on loan and hopefully during my loan spell I can get plenty of wickets and runs and get back to doing what I do best."

Northants assistant coach Phil Rowe added: "He's a talented all-round cricketer. He's a player we've admired for a number of years, he's a big character and brings a big personality."