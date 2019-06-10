Aaron Thomason: One-day regular leaves Warwickshire by mutual consent

Aaron Thomason made his debut as a 17-year-old for the Bears against Middlesex at Lord's in 2014

Warwickshire all-rounder Aaron Thomason has parted company with the club by mutual consent.

The 21-year-old, who has not played Championship cricket for the Bears, has been a One-Day Cup and Twenty20 regular over the past two seasons.

But he played in just one of this season's eight One-Day Cup group games.

"We now believe that it's best for Aaron to move on to his next challenge," said new Bears sport director Paul Farbrace.

Thomason made 17 appearances in List A cricket for Warwickshire, making his debut against Middlesex at Lord's as a 17-year-old in 2014, and also played 28 games for the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

His contract with the club was due to expire at the end of this season.