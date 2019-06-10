Yuvraj Singh: India all-rounder retires from international cricket

Yuvraj scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 at the 2011 World Cup, including one century and four fifties, took 15 wickets and was named man of the match four times

India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has retired from international cricket.

Yuvraj, 37, was player of the tournament when India won the 2011 World Cup and played a key role in the World Twenty20 triumph in 2007.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2011 but returned after treatment. He played 40 Tests, 304 one-day internationals and 58 T20s in a 13-year international career.

Yuvraj will continue to play in domestic T20 leagues.

A destructive left-handed middle-order batsman and left-arm spinner, Yuvraj famously hit England bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over at the 2007 World T20.

He scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.55 in ODIs with 14 hundreds and 52 fifties, and took 111 wickets at 38.68 apiece.

His last appearance for India came in an ODI against West Indies in 2017.

He was part of the victorious Mumbai Indians squad at this year's Indian Premier League, playing four matches. He said the 2019 edition would be his last IPL.

Yuvraj Singh's career stats Format Matches Runs Batting average Wickets Bowling average Tests 40 1,900 33.92 9 60.77 ODIs 304 8,701 36.55 111 38.68 T20Is 58 1,177 28.02 28 17.82

"Cricket has given me everything and that's the reason why I am standing here today," Yuvraj said.

"It's been a love-hate relationship with the sport in retrospect.

"At this age I can manage some kind of fun cricket. I am going to go and enjoy my life."