Cricket World Cup: England's Jos Buttler 'responding well' to treatment

Buttler has scored nine one-day international centuries and averages 42.22

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, England v West Indies Venue: Hampshire Bowl Date: Friday, 14 June Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is "responding well to treatment" on a hip injury before Friday's World Cup game against West Indies.

The 28-year-old suffered "heavy bruising" while batting and did not take to the field in Saturday's win over Bangladesh.

England said Buttler will train with the squad on Wednesday and will be "reassessed later this week".

England play West Indies in Southampton.

Buttler seemed to sustain the injury when hitting a six and, although he made 64 from 44 balls, it affected his running between the wickets.

Buttler, who scored 103 in England's defeat by Pakistan in their second game, is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament with 185 at an average of 61.66.

He is a key member of an England side who are favourites to win the World Cup.