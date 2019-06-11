County Championship: Ben Foakes leads Surrey recovery against Yorkshire

Ben Foakes has scored four half-centuries in the County Championship this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Woodbridge Road, Guildford (day two): Surrey 290-8: Foakes 62, Stoneman 61, Smith 56; Patterson 4-71 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

England's Ben Foakes shared a 118-run stand with teenage debutant Jamie Smith as Surrey reached 290-8 at the close against Yorkshire at Guildford.

The reigning champions were without skipper Rory Burns, who pulled out of the game because of a back problem.

And, after Mark Stoneman's 61, they were struggling on 147-4 when acting skipper Foakes and Smith came together.

Foakes made 62 and Smith 56 before both fell, along with Will Jacks, in the same over by Steven Patterson (4-71).

All three were bowled; Foakes off the inside edge, Jacks offering no stroke and 18-year-old Smith through the gate, and Rikki Clarke followed as they slumped from 265-4 to 285-8 in eight overs before bad light ended play.

Following Monday's wash-out, the loss of Burns was further bad news for winless Surrey, who were already without several other players because of injury, including Sam Curran, Ollie Pope and Jade Dernbach.

Dean Elgar was promoted up the order to open, despite averaging only 18 in the Championship this season, and made 24 in a 78-run partnership with Stoneman before slicing Patterson to point.

Stoneman hit 10 fours in his 72-ball innings, but then became the first of two victims for Jordan Thompson, playing his first Championship game for Yorkshire, when he was caught behind.