County Championship: Ricardo Vasconcelos hits 105 for Northants against Durham

Ricardo Vasconcelos has now made three centuries for Northants - but none more important than this one

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 253: Raine 82, Carse 77*; Sanderson 4-55 Northamptonshire 254-6: Vasconcelos 94*, Bavuma 43; Rushworth 3-45, Carse 3-62 Northamptonshire (5 pts) lead Durham (4 pts) by one run Scorecard

South African Ricardo Vasconcelos hit his second century of the summer, an unbeaten 105, as Northants rallied well against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

After Ben Raine and Brydon Carse extended their overnight stand to a Durham eighth-wicket record of 154, the hosts were bowled out for 253.

Vasconcelos shared a stand of 99 with compatriot Tempa Bauma (43).

And he then added 80 more with Brett Hutton (34 not out) as the visitors reached the close on 254-6.

Earlier, Raine (82) and Carse (77 not out) both made career-bests in a stand which had begun with Durham in real trouble at 81-7.

But they lasted 57 overs as they surpassed the previous county eighth-wicket record of 147, put on by Phil Mustard and Liam Plunkett against Yorkshire at Headingley in 2009.

All-rounder Carse followed it up by taking three wickets, matched by the prolific Chris Rushworth (3-45) - who passed 450 first-class wickets in the process.

But, after a break for bad light, later followed by another which ended play six overs early, they could not find another breakthrough as Northants improved from 174-6 to lead by one run overnight.