Women's Super League: Alyssa Healy in revamped Yorkshire Diamonds squad

Alyssa Healy has taken 80 catches and made 60 stumpings for Australia, and has hit a one-day century

Yorkshire Diamonds have five new faces in their squad for the 2019 Women's Super League, including Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy.

The 29-year-old, wife of fast bowler Mitchell Starc, has played almost 160 international matches.

England bowlers Katie George and Linsey Smith have switched from Southern Vipers and Loughborough Lightning.

South Africa's Chloe Tryon and India all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues will also be part of the Diamonds squad.

"Over the last few years, Yorkshire, a massive county, have probably underperformed in the Super League," new head coach Dani Hazell told the Yorkshire website.

"We've now got a chance to put it right in the final year of the competition as it is now."

