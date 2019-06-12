Fynn Hudson-Prentice: Derbyshire sign former Sussex all-rounder

Fynn Hudson-Prentice's last first-class appearance came for Sussex in the County Championship at Gloucestershire in September 2016

Derbyshire have signed former Sussex all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice on a three-year contract from 1 July.

The 23-year-old, a right-handed batsman, played five times for Sussex between 2015 and 2016 before joining the MCC Young Cricketers Programme.

He has played for Derbyshire's second team this season, scoring two centuries against Durham and Worcestershire.

"We have been very impressed with Fynn's performances this season," said head of cricket Dave Houghton.

"The Second XI is all about opportunities. He has taken his consistently and he'll be a valuable asset to the first-team squad."