County Championship: Notts v Hampshire drawn after three days without play

The final three days of Notts' game against Hampshire at Welbeck CC saw no play possible

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Welbeck CC (day four): Nottinghamshire 162: Mullaney 45; Abbott 6-37 Hampshire 93-2: Weatherley 47*, Rahane 34 Notts (5 pts) drew with Hampshire (8 pts) Scorecard

A third consecutive washout at Welbeck resulted in a drawn Division One match between Nottinghamshire and Hampshire.

Hampshire were 93-2 in reply to Notts' 162 all out at the end of day one.

However, persistent rain and a wet outfield meant no further play was possible on the subsequent three days.

Winless Notts took five points from the match but they remain bottom of the table, while Hampshire's eight points took them to within seven of Championship leaders Somerset.

Somerset are involved in an ongoing match against Kent, while third-placed Yorkshire are facing reigning champions Surrey.

Notts captain Steven Mullaney:

"We've got five points from the game but we know we need to improve rapidly if we are to get up that table.

"We're now looking forward to going down to Tunbridge Wells for the next match and putting a good show on against Kent."

Hampshire captain Sam Northeast:

"It's the English weather and there is so much cricket left still, so you can't really be looking at other teams and what they are doing.

"It's a shame that we couldn't have a good game of cricket here, so we move on."