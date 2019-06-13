County Championship: Durham v Northamptonshire a draw after more rain
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four):
|Durham 253: Raine 82, Carse 77*; Sanderson 4-55
|Northamptonshire 254-6: Vasconcelos 105*, Bavuma 43; Rushworth 3-45, Carse 3-62
|Durham (9 pts) drew with Northamptonshire (10 pts)
Durham versus Northamptonshire finished as a draw after the second day in a row was abandoned without any play.
The decision came early on Thursday after heavy overnight rain in the north east and more forecast for rest of the day around Chester-le-Street.
Durham take nine points and Northamptonshire 10 from the two days' play that were possible.
Northants had edged themselves into a one-run lead courtesy of Ricardo Vasconcelos scoring an unbeaten 105.