County Championship: Worcestershire v Lancashire is abandoned as a draw

Two entire days were washed out in the Worcestershire-Lancashire game at New Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day four): Worcestershire 98: Barnard 32; Anderson 4-24, Onions 4-55, Mahmood 2-8 Lancashire 110-3: Livingstone 53*; Parnell 2-18 Worcestershire (6 pts) drew with Lancashire (8 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire's rain-hit meeting with Lancashire was abandoned as a draw after heavy overnight rain led to no play being possible on the final day.

After the total loss of play on the second day too, it meant just 71.3 overs were bowled out of a possible 384 during the four days at New Road.

It is a third straight weather-affected draw for Lancashire, whose eight points keep them top of Division Two.

Worcestershire, who are at home again to Sussex on Monday, take six points.

Lancashire are also back in action on Monday, with an away game against Derbyshire.

After starting the season with three wins, they have now lost five full days of cricket in successive rain-affected matches with Gloucestershire at Cheltenham, Leicestershire at Aigburth and now at New Road.